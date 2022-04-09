Left Menu

2 family members die of electrocution in UP's Fatehpur

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two members of a family were electrocuted after than came in contact with a high tension wire here, police said on Saturday.

They identified the deceased as Nishad (18) and his uncle Jayaram (35), residents of Jara Ka Dera village under Chandpur police station limits.

A power line broke and fell on the barbed wire used in fencing the fields. On Friday night, the duo came in contact with it and were electrocuted, Chandpur police station SHO Yogendra Kumar said.

Their bodies were sent for postmortem, he said.

