Left Menu

Pakistan PM Khan's cabinet to meet at 1600 GMT amid no-confidence delay - sources

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet will meet at 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said, as delays continue in parliament over a vote on ousting him. "We don't know the agenda of the meeting," one government official told Reuters. "We just have been instructed to meet."

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:19 IST
Pakistan PM Khan's cabinet to meet at 1600 GMT amid no-confidence delay - sources
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet will meet at 9 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said, as delays continue in parliament over a vote on ousting him.

"We don't know the agenda of the meeting," one government official told Reuters. "We just have been instructed to meet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022