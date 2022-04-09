Left Menu

In special drive, Amritsar Rural police arrest 16 people with criminal links

In a special operation against gangster activities, Amritsar Rural Police arrested 16 people with criminal links on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, Punjab Police said.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 21:52 IST
Amritsar Rural Police arrested 16 persons with gangster links (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In a special operation against gangster activities, Amritsar Rural Police arrested 16 people with criminal links on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, Punjab Police said. The police have recovered seven rifles, seven pistols, 14 magazines and 121 rounds of ammunition from them.

A case has been registered against the arrested persons in Amritsar Police station under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, Punjab Police said in a tweet. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann's government recently ordered the formation of an Anti-gangster Task Force in the state which would be headed by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer.

The Punjab Government said that the eradication of organized crime is among its topmost priorities. The Task Force will have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registration of FIRs, investigation and prosecution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

