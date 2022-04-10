Ukraine says 4,532 people evacuated from cities on Saturday
A total of 4,532 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, fewer than the 6,665 who escaped on Friday, a senior official said.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.
