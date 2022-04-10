UN: Number of people fleeing Ukraine hits 4.5 million
The UN refugee agency says the number of people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 4.5 million.
A regular update Sunday of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' online portal on numbers of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Feb 24 brought the total to some 4.504 million.
About 2.6 million of those fled at least initially to Poland and more than 686,000 to Romania.
However, UNHCR notes that there are very few border controls within the European Union and it believes "a large number of people" have moved on from the first country they arrived in.
