Occultist rapes woman in UP on pretext of curing her ailments

An occultist allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of curing her of her ailments in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said a case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman at Mandi police station of the district on Saturday night and that efforts were on to nab the accused.

According to the complaint, the woman approached the occultist after she did not recover from her illness despite taking medicines.

The woman alleged that the occultist raped her on the pretext of curing her of her ailments.

