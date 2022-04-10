Left Menu

Congress disciplinary panel to meet tomorrow to discuss actions of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar

Congress disciplinary committee meeting will be held on Monday, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:39 IST
Congress disciplinary panel to meet tomorrow to discuss actions of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar
Congress leader Sunil Jakhar and KV Thomas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress disciplinary committee meeting will be held on Monday, said sources. In the meeting, the actions of the Congress leaders, KV Thomas from Kerala, Sunil Kumar Jakhar from Punjab and a few other party leaders from Mizoram, will be discussed, said sources.

Action will also be taken against the leaders who have violated the rules of the grand old party. According to sources, the meeting will be held a 12 noon but the venue of the meeting has not been decided yet. KV Thomas, defying the party's decision, attended a seminar organised by the CPI-M in Kannur over which Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against him.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, obeyed the order of the party leadership and declined the invitation to the seminar. Senior party leader PJ Kurien had said that KV Thomas "disobeyed" the directives.

Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar reportedly passed "objectionable" remarks targeting former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for being an SC leader. Congress reconstituted this committee in view of the cases of "indiscipline" coming to the fore in the party. The grand old party has appointed senior leader and former Defense Minister AK Antony as its president of the committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022