Senior cop suspended days after MSRTC workers protest outside Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence

Mumbai Police on Sunday suspended the senior inspector of Gamdevi police station two days after a group of striking workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.

The suspended officer is identified as Rampyare Rajbhar, who was transferred to the control room a day after the protest. After Friday's protests by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation outside Pawar's bungalow which seemed to have taken the police by surprise, DCP (Crime) Nilotpal was deputed as DCP Zone-II. The additional charge of the area was with DCP Yogesh Kumar (Headquarters-II).

The Pedder Road area where Pawar's bungalow is located falls in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police's Zone II.

Police have also started an enquiry as to whether there was any dereliction of duty by concerned police officials which led to the incident, an official had said on Saturday.

Mumbai Police arrested 110 people in connection with the protest as of Saturday.

