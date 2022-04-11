Left Menu

New Zealand sending Hercules plane, personnel to Europe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's support was to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion because peace in the region of Europe was essential for global stability.

New Zealand sending Hercules plane, personnel to Europe
New Zealand said on Monday it will deploy a C-130 Hercules and 58 personnel to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The team would travel throughout Europe transporting equipment and supplies to distribution centers, but would not enter Ukraine, Defence Minister Peeni Henare said in a statement. The government also said it would donate an extra NZ$13.1 million ($9 million) towards military, legal, and human rights support.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand's support was to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion because peace in the region of Europe was essential for global stability. "Such a blatant attack on a country's sovereignty is a threat to all of us and that's why we too have a role to play," Ardern said.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation". ($1 = 1.4641 New Zealand dollars)

