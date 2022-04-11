Left Menu

Cable-car mishap: One dead and 48 trapped in Jharkhand, two Mi-17 helicopters undertaking rescue operation

The rescue operation at Jharkhand's Deogarh has been taken over by Indian Air force (IAF), where some cable cars on the Trikoot ropeway collided on Sunday, leaving 48 stuck and one dead.

ANI | Deoghar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:18 IST
Cable-car mishap: One dead and 48 trapped in Jharkhand, two Mi-17 helicopters undertaking rescue operation
IAF undertaking rescue operations n Deoghar, Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rescue operation at Jharkhand's Deogarh has been taken over by Indian Air force (IAF), where some cable cars on the Trikoot ropeway collided on Sunday, leaving 48 stuck and one dead. Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

The Deoghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said, "One woman, of the 11 rescued yesterday, has been declared dead while one person is seriously injured in the ropeway cable-cars collision on Sunday. The rescue operation is still on." As per reports, 48 people are still trapped and the IAF has been involved in the rescue operation. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also present at the spot, the DC added.

The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Trikoot Hills Ropeway Service, in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning on Monday. The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos for conducting the operations. A recce was conducted by one of the helicopters in the morning and operations are underway in coordination with the district administration and NDRF, as per reports.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted in the noon, "The administration, army and NDRF team are working with full readiness to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikoot ropeway accident. I am constantly monitoring the situation. Soon all will be taken out safely." Various people had arrived to visit the Baba Baidyanath temple on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, including women and children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022