Northern Army Commander visits JAKLI centre in Srinagar, interacts with ex-servicemen

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:42 IST
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a three-day tour to the Valley, visited Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre here and interacted with the ex-servicemen of the region, a defence spokesman said on Monday.

He said over 100 ex-servicemen attended the event.

“The GOC-in-C, Northern Command, along with GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey, visited Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Srinagar and interacted with ex-servicemen of the region on Sunday,” Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said, “Various facilities including medical and dental camps, bank extension counters, Defence Pension Disbursement Office, JAKLI Records, PAO (OR), ECHS and Zila Sainik Welfare Board stalls were established for instant mitigation and on the spot redressal of the issues being faced by ex-servicemen.” The PRO defence said representatives from civil authorities of Kashmir police and office of the divisional commissioner were also present to address administrative aspects and grievances of the ex-servicemen.

Lt Gen Dwivedi appreciated ex-servicemen for their continued support and selfless service for the nation.

The Army Commander extended greetings for Ramadan and reassured the ex-servicemen of continued support, Col Musavi said.

He also commended Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre for various activities being conducted with the participation of people in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling, the PRO defence said.

