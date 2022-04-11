Rahul Gandhi meets new Punjab Cong team

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the new team of the party's Punjab unit and discussed with it the roadmap to strengthen the organisation in the state.

He also asked the team's members, including newly appointed Congress Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warrin, to ensure the state's development and fight for its rights.

''My congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed team of Punjab Congress. Discussions took place on the development of Punjab and taking forward the fight for the rights,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Besides Warrin, the state unit's working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pratap Singh Bajwa and deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chhabbewal were also part of the meeting with Gandhi.

Later, talking to reporters, Warring said that discipline should be maintained within the organisation and no leader should speak against the party.

''No one should speak against the party. Such action will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken. Discipline should be foremost in the party and anyone indulging in such activities should be ousted from the party,'' he said.

The new Punjab Congress chief also said those who had spoken out of turn against party leaders four months ago, should no longer do it, and that no such activity will be tolerated.

