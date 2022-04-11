Left Menu

Delhi BJP leaders fail to appear for questioning before Punjab Police

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:59 IST
Delhi BJP leaders fail to appear for questioning before Punjab Police
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Naveen Kumar Jindal failed to appear before the Punjab Police for questioning on Monday, an official release said.

The state police had booked Bagga, who is a BJP spokesperson and has been attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the movie ''The Kashmir Files'', on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Police had registered a case against Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a ''doctored video clip'' of a media interview of Kejriwal.

The FIR against him was lodged by the Mohali police last week on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate.

Bagga has now been asked to appear before the investigating officer on April 13 while Jindal has been summoned on April 14 in Mohali, said police in the official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022