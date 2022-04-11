Left Menu

CBI starts search for firearms used to kill Cong councillor in Bengal's Jhalda

We asked Biswanath about that incident, the official told PTI.Kandu was shot dead near his residence on March 13 while taking an evening stroll. However, the TMC formed the board earlier this week.Incidentally, a key eyewitness in the murder, Kandus friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead at his residence last week.

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:43 IST
CBI starts search for firearms used to kill Cong councillor in Bengal's Jhalda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has started search for the firearms used in the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, soon after getting the custody of prime accused Kalebar Singh, an official said on Monday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths conducted search throughout Sunday night in and around Jhalda.

''We have searched various locations as per information provided by the arrested persons,'' he said.

Kandu's business partner Pintu Chanda and TMC activist Biswanath Kandu were questioned in connection with the murder, the official said.

''There was a scuffle between TMC and Congress workers on the day the civic poll results were out and an FIR was lodged. We asked Biswanath about that incident,'' the official told PTI.

Kandu was shot dead near his residence on March 13 while taking an evening stroll. He had won from ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the civic polls held in February and was a popular leader in the area.

The murder happened weeks after the elections to Jhalda Municipality resulted in a hung house, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and Independents securing two seats. However, the TMC formed the board earlier this week.

Incidentally, a key eyewitness in the murder, Kandu's friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead at his residence last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022