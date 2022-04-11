CBI starts search for firearms used to kill Cong councillor in Bengal's Jhalda

The CBI has started search for the firearms used in the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, soon after getting the custody of prime accused Kalebar Singh, an official said on Monday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths conducted search throughout Sunday night in and around Jhalda.

''We have searched various locations as per information provided by the arrested persons,'' he said.

Kandu's business partner Pintu Chanda and TMC activist Biswanath Kandu were questioned in connection with the murder, the official said.

''There was a scuffle between TMC and Congress workers on the day the civic poll results were out and an FIR was lodged. We asked Biswanath about that incident,'' the official told PTI.

Kandu was shot dead near his residence on March 13 while taking an evening stroll. He had won from ward number 2 of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in the civic polls held in February and was a popular leader in the area.

The murder happened weeks after the elections to Jhalda Municipality resulted in a hung house, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and Independents securing two seats. However, the TMC formed the board earlier this week.

Incidentally, a key eyewitness in the murder, Kandu's friend Niranjan Baishnab, was found dead at his residence last week.

