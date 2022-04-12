Left Menu

How can Kirit Somaiya who enjoys 'z' category security disappear? asks NCP

The NCP on Monday questioned how can BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who enjoys z category security disappear and wondered if the latter has turned into Mr India, hours after a Mumbai court rejected pre-arrest bail to the former MP in a cheating case.Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase raised the question in a statement.How come the person with Z category security disappears suddenly Is Kirit Somaiya Mr India Tapase asked.

The NCP on Monday questioned how can BJP leader Kirit Somaiya who enjoys 'z' category security ''disappear'' and wondered if the latter has turned into “Mr India”, hours after a Mumbai court rejected pre-arrest bail to the former MP in a cheating case.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase raised the question in a statement.

“How come the person with 'Z' category security disappears suddenly? Is Kirit Somaiya 'Mr India'?” Tapase asked. “It is surprising that Somaiya who levelled false allegations against Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and defamed them has himself become not reachable. Since Somaiya has disappeared there is suspicion in the minds of the people about him misappropriating money in the name of saving INS Vikrant,'' Tapase alleged.

The Mumbai Police last week registered a case of cheating against Somaiya and his son Neil after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that they were involved in the alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was sold in scrap in November 2014.

On Monday, a court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of Kirit Somaiya in the case.

