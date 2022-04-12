Left Menu

U.S. seeks to resume enforcing federal employee vaccine mandate

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:49 IST
U.S. seeks to resume enforcing federal employee vaccine mandate
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday asked a federal appeals court to allow the Biden administration to resume enforcing a federal employee vaccine mandate that had been blocked by a lower-court judge in January.

A 5th Circuit U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday reinstated President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal civilian employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Justice Department on Monday asked the appeals court to take "appropriate steps so that the government may resume implementation and enforcement" of Biden's executive order.

