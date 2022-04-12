ED questioning TTV Dinakaran in two leaves symbol bribery case

The Enforcement Directorate is questioning TTV Dhinakaran, the founding General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam in the alleged bribery case related to the two leaves symbol. Dinankaran is the nephew of V K Sasikala. Dhinakaran was summoned by ED on Tuesday to record his statement in the two leaves symbol bribery case.

According to sources, there were allegations of bribes being given to a senior officer of the Election Commission by TTV Dhinakaran to get the two leaves symbol of AIADMK for the Sasikala faction. There are allegations that Sukesh Chandrashekhar played the role of a middleman in this bribery case. The move comes after the agency recently arrested jailed 'conman' and another accused in this case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Both Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar were arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch in 2017.

Sukesh was in the custody of ED till April 11. ED had taken custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the matter related to an alleged bribery case related to the two leaves symbol. Officials said they have recorded the statement of Chandrashekhar in this case early this month and now they want to question Dhinakaran to take the probe forward. Dinakaran was asked to appear before ED on April 8, but he seek more time from ED. Today he appeared to face the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)