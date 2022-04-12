Motor racing-Nissan takes full control of e.dams Formula E team

Left Menu

Nissan has taken full ownership of the French-based e.dams team in the Formula E championship, the Japanese manufacturer said on Tuesday. The team have won 17 races and took the drivers' title with Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16 when they raced as Renault e.dams. They also won the first three team titles from 2014 to 2017.

12-04-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nissan has taken full ownership of the French-based e.dams team in the Formula E championship, the Japanese manufacturer said on Tuesday. Nissan entered the all-electric series in 2018 in partnership with e.dams and last year confirmed its commitment to the next stage of the championship through to 2026.

"This acquisition will further empower us in the strategic electrification objectives of our business," said Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta in a statement. The team has won 17 races and took the drivers' title with Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16 when they raced as Renault e.dams. They also won the first three team titles from 2014 to 2017.

