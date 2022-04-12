Left Menu

Court refuses pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son

A court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiyas son, Neil Somaiya, in a case of alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:30 IST
Court refuses pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's son, Neil Somaiya, in a case of alleged misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant. The court had rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Kirit Somaiya on Monday.

The case was registered against the father-son duo on the basis of a complaint filed by a former Army personnel at the Trombay police station.

Fearing arrest, both had sought pre-arrest bail.

Additional sessions judge R N Rokade had on Monday denied any relief to Somaiya, a former MP. On Tuesday, the judge rejected the plea of his son too.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year.

The complainant alleged that Somaiya had started a campaign to raise funds to save the ship from being scrapped and he had donated some money for this fund.

The BJP leader collected more than Rs 57 crore, but instead of depositing the amount with the office of the Maharashtra governor, he misappropriated the funds, the complainant alleged. The BJP leader has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022