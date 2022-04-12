Govt declares Pakistani handler of 2016 Pathankot air base attack a designated terrorist
Ali Kashif Jan, the Pakistani handler of the 2016 terror attack on Pathankot air base, has been designated as a terrorist by the government.
Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif is the third terrorist to have been designated as a terrorist by the central government in last five days.
The Union home ministry said in a notification than Jan was the handler of Punjab's Pathankot air force station terror attack in January 2016 in which seven security personnel and one civilian were killed.
Jan is also accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. He had been declared proclaimed offender in these cases.
Jan continues to operate from the Jaish-e-Mohammed launching pads located in Pakistan and is involved in recruitment of cadres for their training and coordinate attack plans at targets in India, the home ministry said.
