Mention delay, reasons for seeking extra time in responding to query on graft cases: CVC to depts

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Tuesday asked all government departments to mention delay or reasons for seeking extra time in providing response to information sought by it in corruption cases.

During the course of examination of cases/records received from the authorities, on a few occasions, it is observed that either the information/records forwarded to the Commission are incomplete or lack clarity, the CVC said in an order. In order to ensure timely action, the Chief Vigilance Officers/Authorities concerned are required to provide the information/clarification, whenever sought, within 30 days of the receipt of the communication from the Commission. It has been observed on some occasions that the information/clarification is not received from the authorities concerned within the 30 days' time limit, the CVC said.

Neither the authorities concerned inform the Commission that they would require more time to submit the information/clarification as sought by the CVC, it said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies.

''Commission has therefore desired that in those cases, where further information/ clarification has been sought from the authorities concerned and for some reasons, it is not possible to provide the desired information/clarification within the 30 days' time period, the Chief Vigilance Officer/authority concerned in the respective organisation must seek extension of time from the Commission for providing the required information,'' the order said. The reasons for the delay/seeking extra time for providing information/ clarification and the time period within which the information/clarification would be submitted to the Commission, should also be specifically mentioned in the communication being sent to the Commission for this purpose, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)