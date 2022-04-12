Scheduled Tribes panel issues arrest warrant against Keonjhar DM

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued an arrest warrant against Ashish Thackeray, the district magistrate of Keonjhar in Odisha.

An official said the commission had asked Thackeray to appear before it on April 4 in connection with multiple complaints related to tribal affairs, but the officer played truant.

The commission has now ordered Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal to produce the district magistrate before it by 11 pm on Wednesday.

Under Article 338A of the Constitution, the NCST has the powers of a civil court and can issue an arrest warrant against the person concerned in case of non-execution of its summons.

