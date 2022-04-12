Left Menu

Two cops booked for clicking pics inside bio-bubble at D Y Patil Stadium

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:34 IST
Police have registered an offence against two police constables for clicking photos allegedly under influence of alcohol inside the bio-bubble created for IPL players to avoid spread of COVID-19 at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the two police constables were in uniform and deployed in the stadium in the Nerul area for providing security to IPL matches, he said.

The constables, Ravindra Mate (33), working with the Navi Mumbai police, and Narendra Nagpure (36), attached with the Thane police, left their place of duty in the stadium and entered the bio-bubble, the official said.

Both the police personnel entered the bio-bubble under the influence of alcohol and clicked photos, he said, adding they have been booked under section 85 (1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act (behaving in a disorderly manner under influence of drink) and further probe was underway.

Bio-bubble is a restricted area accessible only to players, commentators and broadcasters and no outsider can enter the zone. The measure has been implemented to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, the D Y Patil Stadium hosted a match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

