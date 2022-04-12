3 of family found dead in Punjab's Rupnagar

Three members of a family were found dead in their house here, police said on Tuesday.

The neighbours informed the police after a foul smell started emanating from the house in Thermal Power House Colony here, they said.

The deceased have been identified as retired school teacher Harcharan Singh, his wife and daughter. However, Singh's son is missing, they said.

Police suspect that the three were killed with a sharp-edged weapon around two-three days back.

Deputy superintendent of police Narinder Chaudhary said investigation is underway and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

