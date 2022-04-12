Left Menu

Man gets 20-years RI for possessing, transporting 1,427 kg of ganja

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:47 IST
Man gets 20-years RI for possessing, transporting 1,427 kg of ganja
  • Country:
  • India

A local court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing and transporting interstate 1,427 kilograms of ganja in the truck driven by him.

Ganja or cannabis is a narcotic drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found the accused Nadeem guilty of the charges under Section 8(c) punishable under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to jail for 20 years and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a release on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit had intercepted a truck on August 20, 2020 at Panthangi Toll Plaza on Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway, which resulted in seizure of 1,427 kg of cannabis, being transported illicitly and the truck driver was subsequently arrested, it said.

After completion of the investigation, the officers of DRI filed a complaint against the accused before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, who on completion of trial found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022