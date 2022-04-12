Left Menu

TN: Newborn baby, driver die as ambulance topples

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:20 IST
A newborn baby and an ambulance driver were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in toppled near Malumichampatti on the outskirts here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the ambulance was bringing the child to the Government Hospital here from Udumalpet in nearby Tiruppur district. When the vehicle was nearing Malumichampatti, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Under the impact, the child and driver died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Government Hospital here for post-mortem. Further investigations are on, police said.

