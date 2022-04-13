Left Menu

Spain police bust hemp plantation allegedly aimed at CBD

But investigators suspected the hemp plants were being sent to Switzerland and Italy to be turned into cannabidiol, or CBD, the production of which is illegal in Spain.Police destroyed 415,00 plants that they think were intended to be sold for some 30 million euros 32.5 million.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:23 IST
Spain police bust hemp plantation allegedly aimed at CBD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police have confiscated a huge hemp plantation in the northern province of Navarra and arrested three suspected growers, Spain's Civil Guard said Wednesday.

The Civil Guard said the 1,025-acre ((415-hectare) plantation was the largest of its kind in Europe.

Police said the owner reported that his crop was for industrial use. But investigators suspected the hemp plants were being sent to Switzerland and Italy to be turned into cannabidiol, or CBD, the production of which is illegal in Spain.

Police destroyed 415,00 plants that they think were intended to be sold for some 30 million euros ($32.5 million). Third parties in foreign countries would then process the plants into cannabidiol, or CBD, worth around 100 million euros ($108 million), Spanish police said.

Three individuals were arrested in Navarra. Two others are under investigation in the neighboring Basque Country region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022