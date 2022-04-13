SIA to probe hawala money case involving former J&K minister

Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh alias 'Babu Singh' is the main accused, officials said on Wednesday. Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of hawala money meant for subversive activities, was arrested from Kathua district on April 9, a police officer said. He was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6.

''The State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be investigating the case,'' a senior officer told PTI. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.

Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir's Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.

Three persons -- Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu -- have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case, police said.

On April 2, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said the politician was absconding and would be traced soon.

Shah had also disclosed names of his foreign associates, including Javed and Khatib of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Farooq Khan of Toronto (Canada), officials said. PTI AB SRY

