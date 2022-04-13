UK says sanctioning 178 "Russian separatists" in breakaway regions
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:33 IST
Britain said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.
The government said the new sanctions also include those targeting oligarch family members, close associates, and employees.
