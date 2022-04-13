Left Menu

UK says sanctioning 178 "Russian separatists" in breakaway regions

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022
Britain said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The government said the new sanctions also include those targeting oligarch family members, close associates, and employees.

