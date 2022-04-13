Left Menu

Committee set up to probe allegations of corruption against Uttarakhand Ayurved University

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:35 IST
Committee set up to probe allegations of corruption against Uttarakhand Ayurved University
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member committee has been set up to probe alleged financial irregularities and illegal appointments made in the Uttarakhand Ayurved University, officials here said on Wednesday.

The university, established in 2009, is an autonomous body of the Uttarakhand government.

The panel headed by Additional Secretary Personnel S S Valdiya will inquire into charges of illegal appointments and financial irregularities made against the university during 2017-2022 and submit its report within 15 days, the officials here said.

Additional Secretary Finance Amita Joshi, Joint Director Ayurvedic and Unani Krishna Singh Napalchyal and audit officer Rajat Mehra will be the members of the committee.

The university faces various charges including violation of norms in recruitment, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022