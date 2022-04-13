Committee set up to probe allegations of corruption against Uttarakhand Ayurved University
A four-member committee has been set up to probe alleged financial irregularities and illegal appointments made in the Uttarakhand Ayurved University, officials here said on Wednesday.
The university, established in 2009, is an autonomous body of the Uttarakhand government.
The panel headed by Additional Secretary Personnel S S Valdiya will inquire into charges of illegal appointments and financial irregularities made against the university during 2017-2022 and submit its report within 15 days, the officials here said.
Additional Secretary Finance Amita Joshi, Joint Director Ayurvedic and Unani Krishna Singh Napalchyal and audit officer Rajat Mehra will be the members of the committee.
The university faces various charges including violation of norms in recruitment, the officials said.
