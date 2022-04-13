Left Menu

Guj: Army Chief Gen Naravane visits NFSU to explore feasibility of collaborations

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:48 IST
Guj: Army Chief Gen Naravane visits NFSU to explore feasibility of collaborations
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday visited Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) with an aim to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaborations with the university in various fields of national security.

General Naravane visited the NFSU before taking a tour of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) during his Gandhinagar tour.

NFSU Vice Chancellor J M Vyas briefed General Naravane about various activities of the unique and highly specialised university, it was stated.

''This maiden visit was planned to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaborations in academics, research, training, consultancy and other fields of mutual interest of national security for our defence forces,'' the NFSU said in a statement.

Dr Vyas said that Army officers have been undergoing various courses at the NFSU since its inception.

General Naravane visited the Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), Ballistics Research and Testing Centre (BRTC), Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (CoE NDPS) and Centre for Futuristic Defence Studies (CFDS), among others.

''The Army Chief was impressed with its unique facilities, high-end technologies developed and sensitive projects undertaken in such a short period at this world's first and only Forensic Sciences University,'' it said.

It has been decided to sign an MoU with NFSU for collaborations in various fields of mutual interest, it further said.

Army Commander of Shimla-based Army Training Command, Lt. Gen. S.S. Mahal and his team of senior officers accompanied him during the tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022