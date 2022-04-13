Guj: Army Chief Gen Naravane visits NFSU to explore feasibility of collaborations

Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday visited Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) with an aim to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaborations with the university in various fields of national security.

General Naravane visited the NFSU before taking a tour of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) during his Gandhinagar tour.

NFSU Vice Chancellor J M Vyas briefed General Naravane about various activities of the unique and highly specialised university, it was stated.

''This maiden visit was planned to explore the feasibility of wide-ranging collaborations in academics, research, training, consultancy and other fields of mutual interest of national security for our defence forces,'' the NFSU said in a statement.

Dr Vyas said that Army officers have been undergoing various courses at the NFSU since its inception.

General Naravane visited the Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), Ballistics Research and Testing Centre (BRTC), Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (CoE NDPS) and Centre for Futuristic Defence Studies (CFDS), among others.

''The Army Chief was impressed with its unique facilities, high-end technologies developed and sensitive projects undertaken in such a short period at this world's first and only Forensic Sciences University,'' it said.

It has been decided to sign an MoU with NFSU for collaborations in various fields of mutual interest, it further said.

Army Commander of Shimla-based Army Training Command, Lt. Gen. S.S. Mahal and his team of senior officers accompanied him during the tour.

