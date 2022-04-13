Left Menu

Maha: Case against 30 people for IPL betting in Washim; 2 held

Two persons were arrested and cases were registered against 28 others for allegedly betting during ongoing IPL matches in Washim city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Washim superintendent of police Bachchan Singh said the two accused were arrested from a location on the Mangrulpeer-Kaivthal Road on April 12 when they were accepting bets for the CSK vs RCB match.

Two persons were arrested and cases were registered against 28 others for allegedly betting during ongoing IPL matches in Washim city in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Washim superintendent of police Bachchan Singh said the two accused were arrested from a location on the Mangrulpeer-Kaivthal Road on April 12 when they were accepting bets for the CSK vs RCB match. Police seized six mobile phones and a ''bookie book'' during the search. Based on the book, 28 accomplices of the duo are identified, a release said. “In this case, the investigation officer has been instructed to workout on the key beneficiaries of the betting racket,'' the release quoted Singh as saying.

