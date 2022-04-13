Left Menu

New York subway shooter apprehended after manhunt, NBC New York reports

Authorities arrested the gunman who allegedly set off smoke bombs and shot 10 passengers in a packed New York subway car, television station NBC New York reported, citing four law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case. Police, federal and state law enforcement officers had launched a massive manhunt for Frank James, identified as the suspect in the Tuesday morning attack.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:41 IST
Police, federal and state law enforcement officers had launched a massive manhunt for Frank James, identified as the suspect in the Tuesday morning attack. In addition to those shot, 13 others were injured in a panicked rush to flee the smoke-filled train. Authorities were due to hold a news conference on their investigation into the shooting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

James, 62, fired a semi-automatic handgun that was later recovered at the scene, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline, police said. James was apprehended in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, NBC New York reported.

