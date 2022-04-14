Ukrainian forces will need training on some military equipment, Pentagon says

Some of the new military equipment the United States said on Wednesday it was sending to Ukraine will require training for Ukrainian forces, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The systems that will probably require some additional training for Ukrainian forces are the howitzers (and) ... the counter artillery radar, not a very difficult system to operate, but it's not one that they have in their inventory," he said. Kirby said the Pentagon tried to reach Russia's defense minister less than a week or so ago but there was no interest on the Russian side to talk.

