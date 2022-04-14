U.S. Justice Dept settles cases related to police response to D.C. anti-racism protests
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has settled claims in four civil cases related to how law enforcement responded to protests against racial discrimination in Lafayette Square Park in Washington, D.C., in June 2020.
As part of the settlement with Black Lives Matter D.C. and individuals who attended the protests, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service agreed to update and clarify their policies governing demonstrations, and to implement the policy changes within 30 days of the settlement, the Justice Department said in a statement.
