Biden allows release of more Trump White House records to Capitol riot panel
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the release of a new tranche of records from Donald Trump's presidency to the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the Capitol, according to a government letter released on Wednesday. In the letter, U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero said Biden had declined to use a presidential power known as executive privilege to keep the Trump records confidential.
The National Archives, an agency that maintains presidential records, has already turned over hundreds of pages of documents to the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit
Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess
China, U.S., Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan - China, U.S. say
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit and more
Arm plans transfer of shares in China JV to speed up U.S. IPO - FT