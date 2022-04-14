Biden allows release of more Trump White House records to Capitol riot panel

U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the release of a new tranche of records from Donald Trump's presidency to the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the Capitol, according to a government letter released on Wednesday. In the letter, U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero said Biden had declined to use a presidential power known as executive privilege to keep the Trump records confidential.

The National Archives, an agency that maintains presidential records, has already turned over hundreds of pages of documents to the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

