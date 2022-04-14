Left Menu

Australian leader's security detail injured in election campaign crash

A security car travelling with the Australian prime minister went off the road on Thursday after crashing with another car, injuring four police officers and disrupting plans for an election campaign event, authorities said.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:43 IST
Australian leader's security detail injured in election campaign crash
  • Country:
  • Australia

A security car travelling with the Australian prime minister went off the road on Thursday after crashing with another car, injuring four police officers and disrupting plans for an election campaign event, authorities said. The unmarked "follow vehicle", which was trailing Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a campaign stop, left the road and went down an embankment after apparently being hit in the rear by a car that was changing lanes near Launceston on the island state of Tasmania, state police said.

Two federal police officers and two state police officers received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, police said. They did not give further detail of the injuries but said all four officers were conscious. The driver of the other vehicle, a utility vehicle, was uninjured, they added.

Morrison's office said in a statement that the prime minister was not involved in the accident but the campaign event had been cancelled. "The PM is always extremely grateful for the protection provided by his security team and extends his best wishes for their recovery and to their families," the office said.

Police said they were investigating. Australia is scheduled to hold a general election on May 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022