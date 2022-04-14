Left Menu

Three accused spotted on CCTV for killing man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar held

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men involved in the murder of a man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar and confiscated eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:30 IST
Three accused spotted on CCTV for killing man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men involved in the murder of a man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar and confiscated eight live cartridges from the possession of the accused people. The arrested trio, identified as Mohd. Rashid alias Gudda (43), Deepak alias Deepu (32), and Rohit alias Debu (22), have been found allegedly involved in 10 other cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, vehicle theft, threatening, hurt intimidation, assault on police, and arms act in the national capital.

"We received information about the arrival of Gudda and Deepu near Khanpur Red Light to meet their associate, where the STF spotted them and apprehended them from the location at around 9.45 PM on Wednesday," the police said. The police confiscated one semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 2 live cartridges from Gudda and four live cartridges of .315 from the possession of Deepu.

Debu was arrested by the police at around 1.30 AM on Thursday from a place near Kalkaji Mandir. They have recovered a single-shot pistol with two live cartridges from him. According to the police, the accused have admitted their offence and disclosed that on 28 March 2022, Rahul and his family had allegedly beaten Gudda for which he had sustained a head injury. "Thus to avenge the humiliation, the heavily armed accused persons had gone to Rahul's shop," the police said.

On Sunday evening, Rahul's uncle, Hukum Singh was allegedly murdered inside their shop and the entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022