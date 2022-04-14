Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya living reflection of shared heritage of each government

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya in New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted various festivals being celebrated today. He also paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar and said "the constitution of which Babasaheb was the main architect, that constitution gave us the basis of the Parliamentary system. The main responsibility of this Parliamentary system has been on the office of the Prime Minister of the country. It is my good fortune that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Prime Minister's Museum to the nation." He also acknowledged and greeted the families of the past Prime Ministers present on the occasion.

The Prime Minster emphasized "When the country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, then this museum has come as a grand inspiration. In these 75 years, the country has seen many proud moments. The importance of these moments in the window of history is incomparable."

The Prime Minister reiterated his appreciation of the contribution of all the governments since independence. He said "Every government formed in independent India has contributed in taking the country to the height it is at today. I have repeated this thing many times from Red Fort also." The Prime Minister said that the museum has also become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government" Every Prime Minister of the country has contributed immensely towards achieving the goals of constitutional democracy, the Prime Minister continued. "To remember them is to know the journey of independent India. People coming here will be familiar with the contribution of the former Prime Ministers of the country, their background, their struggles, and creations", he added.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in the fact that many of the Prime Ministers came from ordinary families. Fact of such leaders coming from extremely poor, farmer families reaching the position of the Prime Minister strengthens the faith in Indian democracy and its traditions, he said. "It also gives confidence to the youth of the country that even a person born in a ordinary family can reach the highest positions in the democratic system of India", said shri Modi. The Prime Minister hoped that the museum will expand the experience of the young generation. The more our youth knows about key occasions of Independent India, the more relevant will be their decisions, he said.

Noting India's status as mother of democracy, the Prime Minister said "The great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern and empowered." The Prime Minister said barring a couple of exceptions, India has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way. "That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts", he added. Highlighting the inclusive and accommodative elements of Indian culture, Shri Modi said that our democracy inspires us to accept modernity and new thoughts.

Recalling the rich history and prosperous era of India, the Prime Minister laid stress on spreading awareness about the correct picture of India's heritage and present. He said the government's efforts to bring back the stolen heritage from abroad, celebrating places of the glorious heritage, preserving memories of the freedom fighters in places like Jalianwala Memorial, Panch Teerth commemorating Babasaheb, Freedom Fighter Museum, tribal history museum are steps in that direction

Commenting on the logo of the museum which has many hands holding the chakra, the Prime Minister said that the Chakra is the symbol of 24 hour continuity and resolve for prosperity and hard work. This resolve, consciousness and strength are going to define India's development in the coming 25 years, The Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister underlined the changing world order and India's growing status in that order. "Today, when a new world order is emerging, the world is looking at India with a hope and confidence, then India will also have to increase its efforts to rise up to the occasion", Shri Naredra Modi said.

(With Inputs from PIB)