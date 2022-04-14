Left Menu

3rd Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament to be held

Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh's passion for the game of hockey was unparalleled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament is scheduled to be held from 18 to 23 April 2022 at No.3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh. Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) has been organising the tournament since 2018. Air Officer-in-charge Administration will be the chief guest during the opening ceremony on 18 April 2022, while Chief of the Air Staff will preside over the closing ceremony on 23 April 2022.

12 reputed teams from India and abroad including Air Force Hockey teams of Royal Canadian, Malaysian, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Forces have been invited to participate in the 3rd edition of this prestigious tournament.

Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh's passion for the game of hockey was unparalleled. He was an inspiration for air warriors not only in wars but also in the field of sports. The centenary year of birth of Marshal of the Air Force was commemorated by the successful conduct of the 2nd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament in 2019 with participation of Air Force Hockey teams from Bangladesh & Sri Lanka. This elevated the tournament to an international event. Integrated Coach Factory (Chennai) was the winner of that edition. The Marshal's birth anniversary is on 15 April.

IAF has been consistently producing athletes who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for IAF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

