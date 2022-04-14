Russia warns Finland, Sweden of 'undesirable consequences' if they join NATO
Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:32 IST
Russia will be forced to take security measures if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Moscow's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.
Membership of the military alliance will lead to "the most undesirable consequences", Grushko was quoted as saying.
