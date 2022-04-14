Navy undertakes medical evacuation of Seychelles Coast Guard official

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy undertook a medical evacuation of a female crew of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster on Thursday. As per the release issued by the SNC, the ship was being escorted by INS Sharda and was on a voyage from Kochi to Victoria, Seychelles.

A crew member of SCGS, Allison Labiche reported severe abdominal pains and was shifted to INS Sharda by boat for further medical management and evacuation. ALH and a Seaking 42C helicopter were prepared at Kochi for the medical evacuation, the release read.

An ALH helicopter AU702 with a Naval Medical Officer onboard took off from INS Garuda to effect rendezvous with INS Sharda which was approximately 15 km north of Minicoy island. The patient is under observation and her condition is stable. (ANI)

