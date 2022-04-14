Left Menu

Navy undertakes medical evacuation of Seychelles Coast Guard official

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy undertook a medical evacuation of a female crew of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster on Thursday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:46 IST
Navy undertakes medical evacuation of Seychelles Coast Guard official
Medical evacuation of Seychelles coast guard crew. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy undertook a medical evacuation of a female crew of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster on Thursday. As per the release issued by the SNC, the ship was being escorted by INS Sharda and was on a voyage from Kochi to Victoria, Seychelles.

A crew member of SCGS, Allison Labiche reported severe abdominal pains and was shifted to INS Sharda by boat for further medical management and evacuation. ALH and a Seaking 42C helicopter were prepared at Kochi for the medical evacuation, the release read.

An ALH helicopter AU702 with a Naval Medical Officer onboard took off from INS Garuda to effect rendezvous with INS Sharda which was approximately 15 km north of Minicoy island. The patient is under observation and her condition is stable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022