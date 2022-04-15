Left Menu

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 20 Palestinians hurt

Clashes broke out early Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, and medics said at least 20 Palestinians were wounded.It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:47 IST
Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 20 Palestinians hurt
  • Country:
  • Israel

Clashes broke out early Friday between Israeli police and Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem, and medics said at least 20 Palestinians were wounded.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence. The Islamic endowment that administers the site said Israeli police entered in force shortly after early morning prayers, when thousands of worshippers were at the mosque.

Videos circulating online showed Palestinians hurling rocks and police firing tear gas and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it evacuated 20 wounded people to hospitals. The endowment said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet. The mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on a hilltop that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has been a major flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for decades.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks following a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians that killed 14 people inside Israel. Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and military operations in the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes in which several Palestinians have been killed.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians were expected to gather at Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers, as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year eventually ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022