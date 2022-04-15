PIL in Delhi HC seeks action against unauthorized use of 'Judge' car parking stickers

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction for taking legal action against all those who have obtained a judge car parking sticker allegedly fraudulently and are using it without any authority. Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh, practising advocate, further sought the issuance of appropriate guidelines or orders to respondents to take legal and departmental action against persons who are using printouts on which the word "judge' is printed pasted on their vehicles, who are neither judges nor have any authority to use the judge car parking sticker.

The plea alleged that there are many non-judge persons who are using such stickers issued to judicial officers of Delhi District courts and violating guidelines contained in the circular dated September 11, 2018, issued by the office of the respondent. The use of a printout having the word 'Judge' written on it or judge car parking stickers obtained and used by non-judge persons fraudulently is a security threat as such vehicles are never checked by the security staff of the courts or other institutions, and it is a very serious scenario, the plea stated. (ANI)

