PFI activist hacked to death in front of father in Kerala

A political killing rocked Kerala on the day of Vishu as a local leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamist outfit, was allegedly hacked to death in front of his father in Palakkad district on Friday.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital by the locals immediately after the incident but could not be saved.

PFI's president of the Para area committee, Subair, was allegedly hit by a car while on a bike with his father and attacked using sharp-edged weapons.

Subair's father, who allegedly suffered injuries after falling from the bike, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred when they were returning home after offering prayers in a nearby mosque.

After reviewing the situation with top police officials of the district, Palakkad SP R Viswanadh said Subair's father has given a statement regarding the RSS enmity with his son.

He said alerts have been sounded in the district to prevent any retaliatory attacks following the killing of the PFI activist.

Security has been tightened to prevent the occurrence of untoward incidents. A Prabhakaran, ruling CPI(M) MLA representing Malampuzha constituency, condemned the killing of Subair, describing it as an ''inhuman act'' committed on the day of Vishu.

Police have taken into custody an abandoned car, allegedly used by the assailants to knock down Subair's bike. The assailants allegedly fled the scene in another car immediately after the incident.

The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI, in the same area.

Sanjith was killed in front of his wife in November last year.

Police said the preliminary investigations suggest that the abandoned car was registered in the name of Sanjith.

To ascertain this, police have launched a probe with the Motor Vehicles department to confirm the owner of the car.

Asked about the progress in the investigation, Viswanadh said ''we are after them''.

Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

The PFI alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. The BJP has rejected the allegations.

In a statement, the PFI alleged a ''high-level conspiracy'' behind the ''planned killing'' of Subair.

A large number of PFI activists assembled in front of the Palakkad district hospital where Subair's body has been kept for performing autopsy.

