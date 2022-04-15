Madras HC rejects plea to grant 'pattas' for encroachers

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea for a direction to the authorities concerned to reclassify poramboke land near here and issue pattas to the people living there for decades now.

The First Bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu rejected the plea while dismissing a batch of two PIL petitions and a writ petition from Bethel Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Injambakkam Vadakku, Therkku Nagar Bethel Vazhvurimai Sangam, and an individual B Manimekalai filed on April 7. Among other things, the petitions prayed for a direction to the authorities to issue pattas to the alleged encroachers. The Additional Advocate-General (AAG) submitted that a majority of the occupants of the land were subsequent purchasers from the original encroachers, leaving very few who were residing thereon from the beginning. The land was sold to the majority members of the association by the original encroachers, who did not have any title or authority to transfer. If the prayer made by the petitioners was accepted, it would amount to perpetuating illegality and extending the benefit to the encroachers, who did not have any vested right to maintain their possession over the encroached upon government land.

Conceding the contentions of the AAG, the Bench observed that unchecked encroachment of government land has vastly reduced the area which was reserved in the interest of public and ecological balance. It is the bounden-duty of the officials of the Revenue Department to preserve and protect government lands which have been reserved for specific purposes. Indisputably, such encroachments could not have taken place without the knowledge of the respondent authorities. It is a case where till the initiation of the contempt proceedings the respondent authorities acted in cahoots with the encroachers rather than taking earnest efforts to protect the government land. It is trite that when a person is a rank encroacher without any valid right or title over the land belonging to the government, the court should not permit or protect the continued illegal occupation of the land. That apart, the court will never lend its aid to a person whose case is based on an illegal act like encroachment in the case on hand, the Bench said.

''In view of the above, we find that the prayer made by the petitioners for issuance of patta cannot be countenanced,'' the Bench added and dismissed all the three petitions.

