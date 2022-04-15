Left Menu

Delhi: Woman strangles infant after quarrel with husband

Updated: 15-04-2022 22:31 IST
Delhi: Woman strangles infant after quarrel with husband
A woman strangled her three-month-old infant after a fight with her husband, police said on Friday.

Anjali Devi (26), a resident of northhwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, has been arrested and booked for murder, they said. According to police, they received a call around 2.14 pm on Thursday about the killing of an infant by her mother.

''Local police reached the spot and learnt that the woman had strangled the baby with the thread around her neck,'' said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Devi had a quarrel with her husband on Thursday morning over some domestic issue. When her husband left for his work, she killed the baby in a fit of rage, she said.

''We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the accused woman has been arrested,'' the DCP said.

''The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination after which it would be handed over to the family,'' the DCP added.

