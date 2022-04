Scoreboard: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: Abhishek Sharma b Cummins 3 Kane Williamson b Russell 17 Rahul Tripathi c Venkatesh Iyer b Russell 71 Aiden Markram not out 68 Nicholas Pooran not out 5 Extras: (B-4,W-8) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.5 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 1-3, 2-39, 3-133.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-31-0, Pat Cummins 3.5-0-40-1, Andre Russell 2-0-20-2, Aman Hakim Khan 1-0-13-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 3-0-45-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-23-0.

