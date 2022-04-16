Army pays tribute three soldiers died in accident on way to encounter site

The Army on Saturday paid floral tributes to three soldiers who died in an accident while on way to an encounter site in Shopian on Thursday. ''Army today paid tribute to Subedar Shri Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar, who made the supreme sacrifice on 14 Apr 2022 near Kanipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district,'' Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen DP Pandey, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, he said.

The soldiers were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kanipora village en route to the encounter site at Badigam, Shopian.

Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver had seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road, the defence spokesman said.

Subedar Shri Om (41) had joined the Army in 1998. He belonged to Village - Mahrana, Post - Charkhidadri, Tehsil - Charkhidadri, District - Bhiwani in Haryana and is survived by his wife.

Havildar Ramautar (39) had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Village - Lalpur, Post - Ujoli, Tehsil - Kotkashim, District - Alwar in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife.

Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar (23) had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Village - Kanchanpura, Post - Talchiri, Tehsil - Mahawa, District- Dausa in Rajasthan and is survived by his mother.

''Their mortal remains will be taken for last rites to their native places, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,'' Col Musavi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)