Electrician dies of electrocution at Haryana Power Minister's house

An electrician died of electrocution at the residence of Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Chandigarh Sector-3.

"We received a call that a person has been electrocuted at the house of Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Sector 3. The injured was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Action is being taken in the matter," Karan Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Chandigarh told ANI.

Ashok Pradhan, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and a temporary PWD employee, said that the electrician had gone to the residence of the Minister to fix an air cooler. He alleged that the ambulance did not reach on time. Demanding justice for his colleague, Pradhan said starting Monday, all employees of the Minister's house and PWD (temporary and permanent) will sit on a protest at the MLA hostel until justice is served. (ANI)

